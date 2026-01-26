Two foreign tourists injured in motorcycle collision on Jomtien Second Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-afternoon motorcycle collision on Jomtien Second Road left two foreign tourists injured on January 25, prompting a rapid response from municipal officers, rescue workers, and police.

The accident occurred on Jomtien Second Road, shortly before the Chaiyapruek traffic light intersection, in the direction of Na Jomtien. Jomtien municipal officers who were patrolling the area encountered the scene shortly after the collision, which involved two motorcycles that reportedly sideswiped each other.







A female foreign tourist, identified as a Russian national, sustained injuries to her torso along with multiple abrasions. A male foreign tourist, an Iraqi national, suffered an injury to his wrist. Both were conscious at the scene but required medical attention.

Rescue personnel were immediately coordinated and arrived to provide first aid. After initial treatment, the injured woman was transported to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital, while the injured man was taken to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for further examination and care.



Police officers later arrived at the scene to document the incident and manage traffic while the area was cleared. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Authorities continue to remind motorists, particularly motorcyclists, to exercise caution on Pattaya’s busy roads, where accidents involving two-wheel vehicles remain a frequent concern, especially in high-traffic tourist areas.



































