Mother and toddler survive Pattaya pickup crash after reaching for fan

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue Center received an emergency call reporting a pickup truck crash under the Katinglai overpass on Sukhumvit Road, heading toward Sattahip in Naklua at around 2:00 p.m. on October 22. Rescue volunteers immediately rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

The vehicle involved was a black Nissan Navara pickup. The front of the truck was severely damaged after colliding with an electric pole, which was bent and leaning from the impact. Inside the truck were two occupants with minor injuries: 42-year-old driver Ms. Anuthita Ngamsiri and her 2-year-old daughter, safely secured in a car seat.







Ms. Anuthita explained that she was driving her daughter to visit relatives at a hospital. During the journey, her young child sat in the car seat on the left side of the driver. At one point, she bent down to pick up a small fan that had fallen in the vehicle. When she looked up, the truck had veered and struck the pole.

Thanks to proper safety measures, both mother and child escaped serious injury. Rescue personnel provided first aid on-site before transporting them to Pattamakun Hospital for a detailed medical examination.



































