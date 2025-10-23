Dramatic rescue in Pattaya as toddlers trapped in locked car for over 30 minutes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue teams in Pattaya rushed to save two young children who became trapped inside a locked car for more than half an hour on October 21.

The incident occurred in the parking lot behind Bhatamakun Hospital in Naklua. The vehicle, a black BMW, contained a 1-year-old girl and her 4-year-old sibling. Attempts by the parents and bystanders to instruct the children to unlock the doors were unsuccessful, as the toddlers were too young to operate the controls.







Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center arrived quickly and used specialized tools to pry open the window control panel. After approximately 30 minutes, the doors were safely opened, and both children were rescued unharmed, much to the relief of the parents and bystanders.

According to the mother, she had placed the youngest child, “Alin,” aged 1, in the front seat while attending to her older child, “Arun,” aged 4, in the back. Alin accidentally pressed the remote lock button while playing, immediately locking both children inside the vehicle.

Fortunately, the timely intervention of the rescue team prevented any serious injury, highlighting the importance of vigilance when young children are in vehicles.



































