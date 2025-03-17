Monks asking for money at Pattaya’s Walking Street beer bars spark concerns over suspicious behavior

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and businesses in Pattaya have raised concerns about monks collecting alms in the city’s famous Walking Street, particularly in the early morning hours. Locals have reported seeing monks walking back and forth in the entertainment area, including in front of beer bars. The monks are observed standing waiting for tourists to place offerings in their alms bowls, then walking in the opposite direction after signaling to another monk.

The behavior has sparked questions about whether it is appropriate for monks to engage in alms collection in such a lively entertainment zone. Some are also questioning whether these individuals are genuine monks, as they have been seen opening their alms bowls to accept offerings from foreign tourists and entering certain bars.







Bar staff in the area have noted that this group of monks is frequently seen walking in circles, often giving the impression of seeking personal gain from tourists. Some have even overheard the monks asking, “Can this be money, layperson?” raising further suspicions about their authenticity.

Local residents and vendors are calling for authorities to investigate the situation. If the individuals are indeed monks, they urge officials to address whether their actions are suitable for the context. However, if the individuals are impostors pretending to be monks, there are calls for swift action to investigate and maintain the positive image of Buddhism.





























