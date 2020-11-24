Missing Pattaya bargirl found; ‘boyfriend’ held for drug test

A missing Pattaya bargirl has been reunited with her mother after a medical condition left her lost and unable to remember her own family.







Tawika Yuthiya, 24, was scooped up by Pattaya police Nov. 21 at the Ban Euarthorn housing project where she had been staying with a man she described as her boyfriend, but someone she had only recently met five days earlier.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mother Chanapa Yuthiya had come to Pattaya from Chaiyaphum with Tawika’s 7-month-old daughter after she and another daughter had been able to contact Tawika since Nov. 16, saying she has been living with a man who had refused to let the bargirl return home.









Police located Tawika, but the woman told officers she didn’t want to leave her boyfriend. Judging her not to be fully in charge of her senses, police managed to get the woman alone and took Tawika to her mother. They detained the boyfriend and brought him to Pattaya Police Station for a drug test.

While not detailing the medical condition, Chanapa said her daughter, without medication, cannot take care of herself and can be easily manipulated.



Loading…



Tawika told police she had come to Pattaya and started working in a small bar before moving to a larger one. On Nov. 16, she had left work and encountered the man who convinced her to come stay with him.

Since then, she could not remember her way back to work or her own apartment and even had forgotten who her mother was.

Chanapa thanked police for finding her daughter and took her back home for medical treatment, saying this was the end of her bar career in Pattaya.











