Midnight patrol in Pattaya nets over 10 teen riders and 3 motorbikes

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a late-night operation, Pattaya police successfully intercepted a group of teenage motorbike racers, seizing three motorcycles and detaining more than 10 youths.

At around 2:00 a.m. on October 19, police officers led by Lt. Col. Suchart Dusadee and Capt. Pansarn Krongsit conducted patrols near Sukhumvit Road in front of Lotus mall, in South Pattaya, following complaints of reckless racing that disturbed local residents.







Authorities set up a surveillance and containment plan before moving in on the group, who were riding loudly and dangerously. The operation resulted in the seizure of three motorcycles and the detention of 14- to 19-year-old male youths. They were taken to Pattaya Police Station for documentation checks, and their guardians were notified. Officers issued warnings and emphasized the risks of such behavior.

Police pledged to increase nighttime patrols and continue strict enforcement to prevent reckless street racing, which poses a serious danger to public safety.



































