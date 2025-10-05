Mid-October brings early cold winds to Pattaya as Thailand’s weather shifts

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand is entering a transitional period from the rainy season to winter, with early signs of cooler winds expected by mid-October. While Tropical Storm Matmo will not directly hit Thailand, its weakening remnants are bringing slightly increased rainfall to the northern and northeastern regions.

Meteorological Department Director Somkuan Tonjan explained that from 4–18 October, the country will experience highly variable weather, with shifting winds and scattered showers. The storm is forecast to make landfall in southern China or northern Vietnam on 5–6 October and may briefly intensify into a typhoon before weakening.



Although Matmo will not strike Thailand directly, low-pressure systems left behind will increase cloud cover and light to moderate rain in the north and northeast on 6–7 October. From 8 October, cool air masses from northern China will begin spreading across the country, bringing intermittent rain, cooler mornings, and warmer afternoons. By 14 October, northern and northeastern areas will clearly feel the early signs of winter, with reduced rainfall and lower morning temperatures.

Pattaya, along the eastern coast, can expect slightly cooler breezes from mid-October, especially in the mornings and evenings, though daytime temperatures will remain warm. Residents and visitors are advised to follow updates from the Meteorological Department for local conditions.









































