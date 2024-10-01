22 schoolchildren, 3 teachers killed in Bangkok bus fire during field trip

BANGKOK, Thailand – Twenty-two schoolchildren and three teachers tragically lost their lives when their double-decked coach caught fire on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok on Tuesday, October 1. The children, aged between three and nine, were from Wat Khao Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani province, and were on a field trip.









Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene alongside Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, said that a total of 38 students and six teachers were aboard the ill-fated coach. Sixteen students and three other teachers managed to escape the flames. One of the teachers reported that the door of the burning coach initially could not be opened, which contributed to the high death toll.

The students were returning from a day trip to the Ayutthaya Historical Park and were en route to the Electricity Generating Authority (EGAT) learning centre in Nonthaburi province when the accident occurred. The coach caught fire near Zeer Rangsit shopping mall on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a tire burst, causing the coach to scrape along the metal crash barrier. Sparks from the impact may have ignited the vehicle’s gas tank, which used compressed natural gas (CNG) as fuel, according to emergency services.

Minister Anutin confirmed that 16 students and three teachers were rescued, with several of the survivors suffering injuries. They were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Transport Minister Suriya stated that the Ministry of Transport will review the safety of using CNG in vehicles, particularly in buses, following the disaster. The school issued a statement via Facebook, urging parents of the students to contact them for updates on their children.





This tragic accident has drawn national attention, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressing deep sorrow. “As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the injured and deceased,” she shared in an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter).

The government has pledged to cover the medical expenses for the injured and provide financial compensation to the families who have lost loved ones. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, as authorities work to piece together the events that led to this heartbreaking tragedy. (TNA)







































