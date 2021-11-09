Mayor compensates Nong Plalai victims of flooding Pattaya caused

Pattaya’s mayor paid 48,000 baht, allegedly out of his own pocket, to 12 Nong Plalai families whose homes were flooded due to construction in the city.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and his aides delivered 4,000 baht each to the dozen families on Nong Plalai Soi 3 Nov. 8.







The deputy mayor explained that Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome felt guilty after ongoing construction work to widen the Kratinglai Canal – meant to carry storm runoff from Nong Plalai into the sea –caused more flooding in the subdistrict.

Banlue also delivered care packages of rice and dried foods to the flood victims.



Resident Marisa Paisanthanawat thanked Pattaya officials for not abandoning them and sending people to help mitigate the damage they caused.

































