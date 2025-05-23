Massive king cobra found swimming in backyard pond — ‘Never this huge in the area’, says Pattaya homeowner

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jamnien Keetipakul, the Chief Executive of the Khao Mai Kaew Sub-district Administrative Organization (SAO), was alerted by local residents about a large king cobra spotted in a backyard garden pond in Soi Por Or Chieb, House No. 186, Khao Mai Kaew Subdistrict, East Pattaya.

Upon receiving the report, Jamnien immediately dispatched Deputy Chief Buncha Udong and the SAO’s disaster prevention team to investigate and assist the concerned residents.

Officials arrived at a large garden property spanning over four rai (approximately 1.6 acres), where they discovered the massive king cobra swimming in a pond. The rescue team used specialized equipment to safely capture the serpent, which measured an impressive 4.5 meters in length.







The homeowner stated that this was not the first snake encounter — a python had previously been seen on the property but disappeared. Today, while tending to the garden, the resident noticed the enormous king cobra slithering and swimming in the pond and feared for the safety of their family. The homeowner added that such a large king cobra had never been seen in the area before.

Authorities safely bagged the snake and plan to release it back into the wild in a remote area far from residential communities.

































