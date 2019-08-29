Man kills girlfriend during lovers’ tiff

A man confessed to causing the death of his 24-year old girlfriend after they became embroiled in a heated row over a third party love interest.

Nawat Boonchalew, 33, from Sri Saket province was arrested by Chonburi police August 22 after being convinced by his mother to turn himself in to authorities. Under interrogation, a tearful Nawat admitted to investigating officers that the red mist descended once he found out his girlfriend, 24-year old Patcharaporn Pantusong, had taken a fancy to a colleague at the hotel where she was attending an internship program.

The couple had a heated row and Nawat said he struck Patcharaporn across the face, causing her to fall and hit her head on the bathroom door. He carried her unconscious body to the bedroom before making his escape. Police were called to the scene of the crime on August 21 after her body was discovered in the couple’s rented room in the Pratamnak area of Pattaya.

After the interrogation, police charged Nawat with assaulting another person leading to death. He is likely to face manslaughter charges.