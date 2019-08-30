DPM Wissanu: PM ready to engage in parliamentary debate

Bangkok – The Secretariat of the House of Representatives has informed the cabinet of a motion to hold a non-binding debate over an alleged incomplete oath of allegiance of Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, with the Deputy Prime Minister, Prof. Dr. Wissanu Krea-ngam, assuring that the PM will personally handle the discussion and that a request for the Constitutional Court to review the issue will not impede state work.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu said the administration is ready to answer any questions posed by the Constitutional Court concerning its incomplete oath-taking and added that the process will not impede its work. He declined to speculate on whether a royal inscription of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua would clear up the matter, saying only it had boosted the morale of the cabinet members.

On the parliamentary debate, the Deputy Prime Minister said Gen. Prayut will be present to address queries personally and assured he was not evading questions.

The Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Lipatapanlop, as coordinator of the government whip and the parliament, said a meeting will take place on September 2, 2019, to discuss the debate, and greater clarity will follow.

The Secretary-General of the House of Representatives, Sorasak Pienvej, made known a memorandum has been dispatched to inform the cabinet of the motion for the debate, and the administration can now indicate its most convenient date. Sorasak said it is within the cabinet’s rights to delay the debate until after the parliament concludes in November. He acknowledged the House Speaker’s wish to have the debate scheduled during this session.