Malaysian rugby team brings love for children with special needs

PATTAYA, Thailand – A group of young Malaysian rugby players from the Royal Selangor Rugby team, also known as the Dog, visited the Boonchoo Foundation for disabled children and children with special needs on November 19. The visit was part of their Tam Boon or Merit Making tour, which coincided with their reunion rugby game with the Pattaya Panthers at the Horse Shoe Point.







The team was led by Richard Dutton, a former resident of Bangkok who moved back to Kuala Lumpur many years ago and an avid rugby player himself. Tony Malhotra, MD of Green Orange Tours & Travel helped to arrange the visit and translated the speeches into Thai and English.

The Baan Khru Boonchoo Foundation, located in Sattahip, is a non-profit organization with the main purpose of developing the potentiality of disabled children of all ages, focusing on encouragement to become accepted into society and improving their quality of life through activities such as self-care training, occupational training and sport training. The foundation was founded by a wonderful woman, Mrs. Boonchoo Moangmaithong, who is the president of the foundation and a dedicated social worker.







The young rugby players made a large donation of food, drink, cooking items and personal hygiene items to the foundation. They also helped to prepare the food and provided the children with a superb lunch. They interacted with the children and played some games with them, bringing smiles and joy to their faces.

There are almost 200 children living in the foundation. The land and facility were donated by several local philanthropists. The staff includes physical education and music teachers, social workers and psychologists, cooks, maids and drivers. Income comes solely from donations from individuals, businesses, government offices and organizations.

The visit was an honour and privilege for the Malaysian rugby team to make a contribution and to see amazing people do fantastic work for their community. They expressed their gratitude and admiration to Mrs. Boonchoo and her staff for their dedication and compassion. They also thanked Tony Malhotra for his assistance and hospitality. They hoped to return to Pattaya again and continue their friendship and support for the Baan Khru Boonchoo Foundation.

























The rugby players interact with the children and play games with them, bringing smiles and joy to their faces while they enjoyed the delicious food and the company of the young kind hearted Malaysians.

























