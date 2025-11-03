Fallen sign on Jomtien road triggers quick Pattaya safety response

PATTAYA, Thailand – A collapsed sign near a Jomtien condominium on Sunday sparked an immediate safety response from municipal authorities.

Officials rushed to the scene, notified the sign’s owner, and temporarily secured the area using a nearby pole. Full removal or repair is expected later today. Residents welcomed the swift action but stressed the need for ongoing monitoring to prevent similar hazards.

Anyone spotting a dangerous sign or hazard can report it to Pattaya City Hall at hotline 1337 for fast action.









































