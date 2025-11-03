Fallen sign on Jomtien road triggers quick Pattaya safety response

By Pattaya Mail
0
304
Authorities secure a fallen sign on Jomtien Road to prevent accidents.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A collapsed sign near a Jomtien condominium on Sunday sparked an immediate safety response from municipal authorities.

Officials rushed to the scene, notified the sign’s owner, and temporarily secured the area using a nearby pole. Full removal or repair is expected later today. Residents welcomed the swift action but stressed the need for ongoing monitoring to prevent similar hazards.

Anyone spotting a dangerous sign or hazard can report it to Pattaya City Hall at hotline 1337 for fast action.


Officials inspect the area and contact the sign owner while stabilizing the structure with a nearby pole.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR