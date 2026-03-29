Luxury villa in Pattaya turned scam hub, five foreign suspects arrested

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Transnational Crime Suppression Unit of Pattaya City Police has arrested five foreign nationals following a raid on a luxury villa in Pong sub-district, East Pattaya, March 28, allegedly used as a base for an online investment scam.

The operation was carried out in coordination with Nongprue Police, Tourist Police, and Immigration officers after surveillance confirmed suspicious activity at the property.

Police detained a 25-year-old Kazakh national and four Indian nationals aged between 24 and 48. Officers seized six laptops and eleven mobile phones believed to have been used in the operation.

Investigators said the group rented the villa for around 95,000 baht per month and ran a fraudulent scheme involving so-called “ghost” stock trading platforms, luring victims with promises of high short-term returns.







The suspects allegedly worked as online administrators, communicating with victims under instructions from higher-level operators. Authorities believe the operation had only recently begun.

All five have been charged with working without permits and transferred to Nongprue Police Station for further legal action. Investigations are ongoing to identify additional suspects and assess the wider network.



































