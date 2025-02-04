Local feedback calls for broader traffic reforms, late-night pubs and bars noise control in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya has officially launched a traffic regulation initiative on South Pattaya Road, aiming to reduce congestion and improve order by enforcing alternate-day parking restrictions. The new measures are designed to ease traffic flow and prevent illegal parking, particularly by rental vehicles and cars violating the “no parking” zones, including areas with white and red markings.

Many locals and visitors have raised concerns about the chaotic parking situation along South Pattaya and other popular areas. Motorists often park on sidewalks, especially in front of key businesses like the Kasikorn Bank and Tuk Com IT malls, impeding pedestrian movement and contributing to traffic jams.







Suggestions have been made to extend these regulations to other parts of Pattaya, including the Buakhao Road and the beachfront areas. Proposals also include making certain roads one-way to further alleviate congestion. The local authorities have been urged to enforce these changes daily, ensuring that they become a permanent solution.

Despite the positive response to the new traffic rules, many feel that noise pollution from late-night clubs, bars, and hostels is still an issue, as these establishments often exceed permitted operating hours without facing penalties. Additionally, concerns have been raised about poor parking management around the VC Hotel and surrounding areas, where vehicles block pedestrian walkways.

Pattaya residents and tourists alike hope that stricter enforcement of traffic and parking regulations will improve the city’s overall order and accessibility.































