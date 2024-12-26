Light rain in Pattaya, Bangkok and across lower Northeastern and Eastern regions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports light rain in some areas of the lower northeastern and eastern regions. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its surrounding areas will experience cool weather with morning fog, and temperatures are expected to rise by 1-2°C.

A high-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, resulting in cool to cold weather in the northern and northeastern regions, with morning fog. Central Thailand, including Bangkok, the east, and upper southern regions, will remain cool with light morning fog. Frost may occur in some mountainous areas where temperatures are very low.



Moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, carried by easterly and southeasterly winds, is causing light rain in parts of the lower northeastern and eastern regions. Residents in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health during the changing weather conditions and drive carefully in foggy areas. Farmers should prepare for potential impacts on crops.

The northeastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and southern regions is moderate, resulting in limited rainfall in the southern region. Waves in the Gulf are approximately 2 meters high, with higher waves in thunderstorm areas. The Andaman Sea has waves around 1 meter high. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Air Quality

Dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand is moderate to high due to weak winds and poor ventilation.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Cool weather with light morning fog. Light rain in some areas. Temperatures will rise by 1-2°C, with lows of 21-23°C and highs of 31-33°C. Northeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Northern Region: Cool to cold weather with morning fog. Minimum temperatures of 13-18°C and highs of 27-33°C. Frost likely in mountainous areas with lows of 5-12°C. Light winds at 5-10 km/h.







Northeastern Region: Cool to cold weather with light morning fog. Temperatures rising by 1-2°C. Light rain in some lower areas. Minimum temperatures of 14-20°C and highs of 30-31°C. Mountain peaks will be very cold, with lows of 7-11°C. Northeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central Region: Cool weather with light morning fog. Temperatures rising by 1-2°C, with lows of 19-21°C and highs of 31-32°C. Northeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Region: Cool weather with light morning fog. Light rain in coastal areas. Minimum temperatures of 20-24°C and highs of 31-33°C. Northeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves up to 1-2 meters high offshore.







Southern Region (East Coast): Cool mornings with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Minimum temperatures of 21-24°C and highs of 30-32°C. Northeasterly winds at 20-35 km/h. Gulf waves are 2 meters high, over 2 meters in stormy areas.

Southern Region (West Coast): Isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Phang Nga and Krabi. Minimum temperatures of 23-24°C and highs of 32-34°C. Northeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves around 1 meter, with higher waves offshore and in thunderstorms.

































