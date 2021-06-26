Leaking South Pattaya pipes under repair

Repairs are underway on leaky South Pattaya drainage pipes while work continues on another Sukhumvit Road project.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat and city engineers inspected the two projects on June 23 and 24 amid public complaints about the slowness of repairs and construction.







The problem on South Road Soi 18 is the more urgent of two, with wastewater pipes connecting the Soi Buakhao pumps station and the South Pattaya canal leaking. The underground water caused the side street to collapse.

Pattana inspected the repairs and promised they would be completed soon.



A day earlier, he and city engineers were on Sukhumvit Road opposite Pattaya School No. 4 where new drainage pipes are being laid. No estimate on the project’s completion was given.































