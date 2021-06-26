New Pattaya health center to open on Chaiyaporn Vidhi Road

The construction of a medical center on Chaiyaporn Vidhi Road is almost complete, and the city plans to open the facilities on October 1.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and Chaiyaporn Vidhi Community Chairman Chalermpol Phonlookin, who is also deputy secretary to the mayor, inspected the premises on June 23 to check on the progress.







Manote said that the medical center will be open every day with a team of doctors and nurses on permanent duty.

Services include checkups and general treatment of chronic ailments, diabetes, high blood pressure, injuries, vaccinations and other medical services.





















