Ten months after overhead power and communications were buried, all of North Road’s empty utility poles are now gone.

The Provincial Electricity Administration on Jan. 12 announced that the last of the 226 poles had been pulled, giving the street a cleaner, modern look.

The PEA will now move on to burying more cables in central Pattaya in the middle of this year. Meanwhile, the project is underway on South Road and final plans are being laid for wire removal on Walking Street.