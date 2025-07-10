Kuwaiti racing gang roars back into Pattaya — revving and honking keep residents awake till dawn

PATTAYA, Thailand – The sound of screeching tires, revving engines, and blaring horns returned to South Pattaya in the early hours of July 9 as more than 50 foreign motorbike racers, mostly Kuwaiti nationals, turned a quiet neighborhood into their midnight playground — once again disturbing locals until sunrise.

At around 3:30 AM, police from Pattaya City Police Station launched a late-night crackdown at Soi VC in South Pattaya after receiving repeated complaints from residents about a foreign group racing motorcycles, honking horns nonstop, and blasting through the alley from midnight onward.







Locals, many of whom include families with young children and elderly relatives, described nightly disturbances as unbearable. “It’s like a racetrack out here,” one resident said. “We can’t sleep — every night it’s the same chaos.”

Police set up blockades at both ends of the soi and managed to corral the gang, who were caught riding in circles throughout the narrow street. Several attempted to flee but were intercepted. Over ten motorcycles were seized, and officers discovered that many riders lacked licenses and weren’t wearing helmets.



All those detained were ordered to report to the police station in the morning to pay fines. Authorities also issued a stern warning: repeat offenses may lead to harsher penalties — including possible deportation.

The “Kuwaiti racing gang” has become a familiar name in Pattaya, known for their loud and dangerous antics on the roads. Locals have grown increasingly frustrated, demanding stronger enforcement and long-term solutions.



While Pattaya remains a welcoming destination for visitors from around the world, residents say law enforcement must draw the line between tourism and public safety.

Because in Pattaya, sleep shouldn't come second to street racing.




































