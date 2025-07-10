Korean man’s luxury van wrecks multiple vehicles in Pattaya, blames activated airbag for accident

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 25-year-old Korean man driving a white Toyota Alphard luxury van lost control and collided with eight vehicles in downtown Pattaya, causing extensive damage, July 9. The driver claimed that the airbag deployment struck his face, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The accident occurred on Jomtien Second Road. Police from Pattaya City Police Station arrived at the scene and found a total of eight damaged vehicles. Traffic was temporarily halted for investigation. One person suffered minor injuries and received first aid before being taken to a hospital.







Authorities also noted damage to roadside trees and traffic signposts scattered across the road.

Initial investigations revealed that the van’s driver, a 25-year-old Korean man, was unharmed and cooperating with authorities via a translator. He reported that after rear-ending the vehicle in front, the airbag deployed, hitting his face and causing him to lose control, resulting in the chain collision.



One of the vehicle owners involved stated that while driving normally, the white Alphard van suddenly crashed into the rear of their vehicle, pushing it into parked cars and then hitting several others.

Police have collected CCTV footage for evidence. It is suspected that the Korean driver was speeding and lost control while navigating a curve. He will undergo an alcohol test, and affected parties will be invited to negotiate compensation at Pattaya Police Station to ensure fairness for all involved.



































