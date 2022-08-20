Kuwait bike gang member crashes into truck in Pattaya

A Kuwaiti street racer was injured after crashing into the back of pickup truck in Jomtien Beach.

The unidentified man was one of five Kuwaiti nationals caught racing their high-powered motorbikes on Jomtien Beach Road Aug. 19.

One tried to pass a sidecar-equipped motorbike, clipped the passenger car, lost control and crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Colorado at Soi 9. Remarkably, he survived with severe head and face injuries.







Police seized four other Kuwaiti motor bikers, but they belligerently refused to identify themselves to answer questions.

Locals said the Arab motorcycle gangs have terrorized the Jomtien beachfront and hoped the crash and arrests will put an end to their antics.





































