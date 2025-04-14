Koh Larn welcomes visitors with new piers in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island welcomes tourists with new piers, improving accessibility and convenience.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s Koh Larn, a popular island destination, is welcoming all visitors with newly constructed piers designed to improve travel convenience and enhance the overall experience. The new piers at the Bali Hai Cape, South Pattaya, will make it easier for tourists to board speedboats, offering smoother and more efficient access to the island.

The municipality of Pattaya has expressed its excitement and readiness to host tourists, ensuring a comfortable and memorable journey to the beautiful island of Koh Larn. As a beloved getaway for both locals and international visitors, Koh Larn continues to offer its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a variety of water activities. The addition of the new pier is expected to boost the island’s accessibility and further promote tourism in the area.


