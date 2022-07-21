Koh Larn incinerator contract clears another hurdle

A proposal to build a garbage incinerator on Koh Larn hurdled another obstacle on its slow crawl toward approval.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said July 20 that the contract for the twin-incinerator project has been approved with changes by the Office of the Attorney General and is being revised for approval by the Council of State. Manote said it is hoped the contract will be signed before year-end.







Once approved, Pattaya will put the construction job out for bidding. Construction itself is slated to take up to seven months.

Once operational, the incinerator will focus on eliminating the island’s 50,000-ton backlog of trash, burning 50 tons a day. Wiping out the backlog will take 2.7 years at that snail-like pace.





However, the fully reopened Koh Larn again is generating 25 tons of garbage a day – up from 10 when the island was closed – Manote said.

At that pace, stinky landfills will remain a fixture of life on Koh Larn for years to come.

Manote noted Pattaya no longer is using a private company to collect garbage on Koh Larn, utilizing city employees instead.































