Kids, volunteer groups clean Jomtien Beach

Pattaya residents joined members of 10 community groups to clean Jomtien Beach for Songkran.

Art professor Chalermsri Chaimongkol and artists from Art Bridge Chiang Rai, which were in town to teach children from the Baptist Conference Center of Pattaya, hit the beach April 13 with members of the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, Thai Journalists Association, Avaron, Horse Stationery and more.







The cleanup, which continues through April 15, was intended to teach youths the value of volunteerism, conservation of the marine ecosystem and recycling.

The activity also included empty drinking water bottles to show how recyclable materials can be reused to create artwork. It also trained kids to use their imaginations by drawing and painting, with youths encouraged to create marine-themed art.





















