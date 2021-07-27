Khao Mai Kaew municipality, Pattaya, sets up field hospital for Covid-19 patients

In preparation for an influx of the ever-increasing Covid-19 patients in Chonburi province and especially in Banglamung District, Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai ordered the administrators of the Khao Mai Kaew Sub District Administration Organization to make preparations for setting up a field hospital in the community.







On July 24, Jamnian Keeteepkul, head of the municipality, and a team of government and health officials supported by rescue volunteers from the Pattaya Sawang Boriboon Foundation, cleared out the municipality hall furnishings, making space for 40 hospital beds.

A team of medical doctors and nurses from various medical centers in the province will be assigned to care for the unfortunate victims of the deadly coronavirus.



















