Keyboard warriors pile on driver of car stuck on Chonburi motorcycle bridge

The internet’s army of keyboard warriors turned on a woman driving a super-mini electric car after she got stuck on a Chonburi overpass only meant for motorcycles.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Facebook user Kittipod Chonsiripong posted the photo of the super-compact stuck at the end of the overpass near the Big C supermarket in Ban Bung District Nov. 18. After a long series of slow turns and movements, the driver finally freed the vehicle and exited the ramp.

The internet was merciless, accusing the woman of being drunk and attaching sexist stereotypes to her driving, among other insults.









The embarrassed woman later posted online that she was not drunk and was not from Ban Bung and didn’t realize the narrow overpass was only for motorcycles making U-turns. She thanked the kind people who helped her get unstuck.

Local motorcycle-taxi driver Paiboon Trisart, 45, said in ten years he had never seen a car try to use the overpass. Then again, super-mini electric vehicles are rather new.

Ban Bung Mayor Surasit Kangwonkit said the woman would not be ticketed as it was an honest mistake.







Loading…











