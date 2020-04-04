Arrest warrant issued for ‘Tum Pattaya’ price-gouging face-mask seller

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly selling face masks on Facebook at exorbitant prices.







Sanchai Srinaprom, 27, is believed to be the man behind the Facebook name “Tum Pattaya” selling face masks for 790 baht each.

Pattaya police set up a sting operation to buy four boxes of the masks on Soi Paniadchang in North Pattaya. Sanchai was arrested and when his truck was searched officers found many more boxes of masks.

He was released without charge, but the masks were sent to the Chonburi Commercial Department to investigate their source and standard.

However, police later charged Sanchai with selling a controlled item and price gouging. He faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of 140,000 baht.

He did not appear at Pattaya Police Station to acknowledge the charges and now faces arrest on the warrant.

