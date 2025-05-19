Jomtien’s construction boom brings dust, mud and toothless fines

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Jomtien continues to experience a surge in housing and condominium developments, the growing number of construction trucks on local roads is bringing unwelcome side effects—dust, mud, and damage. Heavy ten-wheeled trucks transporting soil and construction materials frequently drop debris on public roads, creating hazards and significant discomfort for residents and road users.

Municipal officers in Jomtien have taken action, recently apprehending a truck for spilling soil and creating a public nuisance. The vehicle was brought to the Jomtien Municipal Enforcement Center for a fine and legal processing. However, with fines ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 baht per violation, many locals are questioning whether these penalties are strong enough to deter repeat offenders.







Residents have taken to social media to voice their concerns. Many say that while they appreciate the enforcement, the problem keeps recurring—suggesting that fines are either too cheap or not consistently enforced. Some complain that the trucks drive too fast, kicking up thick clouds of dust. Others point to road damage caused by the repeated passage of overloaded vehicles and question who will be held responsible for repairs. There are also calls for clearer rules about which roads should restrict access to large trucks.

The overwhelming sentiment is that more frequent and stricter enforcement is needed. Locals suggest that unless fines are raised and consistently imposed, these violations will continue—treated by companies as a mere operating cost rather than a deterrent.

With Jomtien’s rapid urban growth, the challenge remains: how to balance development with livability, and how to ensure that those profiting from the construction boom aren’t leaving residents to deal with the mess.

































