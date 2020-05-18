Jomtien Hospital opens in south Pattaya

The operator of Bangkok Hospital Pattaya has extended its services to south Pattaya and Jomtien areas with the opening of the 200-bed Jomtien Hospital.

Six years ago, in June 2014 Bangkok Hospital Pattaya opened its third neighborhood clinic at this location, offering Jomtien Beach-area residents basic medical services with a plan to expand it into a 200-bed hospital.

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services celebrated the May 15 opening of the full fledged hospital with free hepatitis B tests for the 50 first customers, gift sets and vaccines at special prices. Flu shots went for only 500 baht while Invasive Pneumococcal Disease vaccinations were sold for 2,790 baht. These and a series of hepatitis B injections for 1,790 baht.







In addition to its 200 beds, Jomtien Hospital offers surgical, orthopedic and gynecological services, pediatrics, emergency medicine and intensive care unit.

The Jomtien Hospital is located on Sukhumvit Road next to Chic Republic, opposite Big C Super Center South Pattaya.

Address: 384/27 Soi 12, Na Kluea, Pattaya 20150, Thailand.

For more information, call 03 312 5999, 038 259 977















