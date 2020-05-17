Bangkok’s Chatuchak Weekend Market coming back to life

Physical distancing and hygiene measures are being strictly implemented at Chatuchak Weekend Market which has been allowed to reopen. The number of people inside the market at any one time is capped at 20,000, while vendors and customers are satisfied with measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.







Despite the heat today, more customers have returned to Chatuchak Weekend Market which reopened two weeks ago after the progress of COVID-19 containment in Thailand.

So far, about half of the vendors have returned to reopen their shops, while growing numbers of Thai and foreign customers are spending part of their weekend shopping here under social distancing measures and symptoms screening. Some vendors have yet to reopen their shops as they had returned to their hometown.







Most of the vendors present, say they are satisfied with the measures being implemented, including the placing of plastic shields at the storefront, more frequent disinfection, and the wearing of face masks and face shields.

Market goers said today they are glad to be able to go out again, and are satisfied with the market’s measures to guard against COVID-19, which are appropriate in the current situation.

Chatuchak Weekend Market now opens on weekends from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Market goers can enter the market through only six gates where they will be screened for symptoms. The market is allowing up to 20,000 persons to be inside at a time. All persons will be asked to leave one hour prior to the closing time.(NNT)











