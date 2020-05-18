‘Thai Chana’ application open for registration

Dr. Polawat Witoolkollachit, M.D., Inspector General at Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, spoke about the launch of ‘Thai Chana’ (Thailand Wins) application as part of the preparation for the 2nd phase of easing COVID-19 lockdown. Gist is as follows:







According to the Inspector General to Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, one of the five key principles emphasized by CCSA Spokesperson, in preparation for the 2nd phase of easing COVID-19 lockdown, is to be able to track and record the number of customers/clients.

The mobile application “Thai Chana” has been developed to serve the purpose. Shop owners must register themselves on website to obtain QR Code which will be scanned by customers/clients during their check in and check out. The people who log into the system will be aware of the number of customers currently using the service, based on which they may decide to stay on or leave. They are also able to rate the service of that particular shop during check out.







In addition, the Department of Disease Control would also be able to track down PUIs via the phone number they have registered with. Those who are contacted will undergo COVID-19 testing free of charge. Their personal information will also be kept confidential as Thai Chana application is a closed system and is inaccessible by outsiders.

The Inspector General to Ministry of Digital Economy and Society added that both small and large businesses, even a roadside food vendor, are able to register with Thai Chana application which will spare them from manually recording service usage data.

It is the responsibility of shop owners to make sure that all customers check in and check out in a bid to prevent the 2nd wave of disease spread. Registration via website will be opened in the afternoon today (May 15). Technical difficulty might be encountered once the system is launched but the Inspector General to Ministry of Digital Economy and Society emphasized that the most important thing is for Thailand to stay safe while moving forward to the next phase.











