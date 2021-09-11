Jomtien Beach still picking up after big Pattaya storm

Pattaya’s mayor ordered urgent repairs on a stretch of Jomtien Beach Road that collapsed in Wednesday’s rainstorm.

Sonthaya Kunplome and his deputies inspected the subsided soi Sept. 10. Floodwaters washed away the foundation of the beachfront road, causing about 40 meters to collapse. The Engineering Department was directed to fix the roadway immediately.







Jomtien took major blows during the storm, including Jomtien Second Road near Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram where about 1.2 kilometers flooded with nearly 100 centimeters of water, causing a meters’ deep sinkhole to open and 15 meters of roadway to collapse.

Along the beachfront, coconut and palm trees were uprooted and traffic signals toppled.

































