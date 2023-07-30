Jomtien Beach flourishes during extended holiday weekend

Pattaya, Thailand – In a bold move to boost domestic tourism and breathe life into the local economy, the Thai government declared a special extended public holiday for 2023, spanning from July 28 to August 2.

Jomtien Beach, renowned for its stunning natural beauty, witnessed a remarkable surge in both Thai and international tourists during this much-anticipated period. As beach umbrellas adorned the shoreline and Jet Skis danced across the azure waters, Jomtien Beach became a magnet for tourists.







Vendors were overjoyed with the influx of visitors, experiencing a significant boom in revenue. For these businesses, the extended holiday provided a timely lifeline, helping them recover from the hardships inflicted by the pandemic and catering to the needs of countless beachgoers.

To ensure a smooth flow of tourists and to accommodate the increased footfall, local authorities and the port office worked together to assist in optimizing travel arrangements for tourists arriving by various means of transportation. The organization of additional parking spaces simplified logistics, enhancing the overall holiday experience for travelers.

Sanan Angubolkul, President of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, expressed unwavering optimism regarding the positive impact of the extended holidays. He estimated that the surge in tourist arrivals would inject a substantial 5-7 billion baht into the local economy, benefitting businesses and residents alike. Furthermore, the additional wages earned by workers who served during the holiday further enhanced increased income within the community.

While some businesses remained operational during the extended holiday, the collective benefits reaped by the tourism sector and the local economy far outweighed any challenges posed by increased labor costs. This harmonious blend of work and leisure created a win-win situation for all parties involved – from business owners to employees and, of course, the enthusiastic tourists.

















