Japanese tourist robbed after inviting stranger to Pattaya hotel for private massage

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Japanese tourist has appealed for help after he says he was assaulted and robbed by a person he met in Pattaya, prompting renewed warnings about inviting strangers to private hotel rooms.

Mr. Ichiki, 33, reported the incident to police and later shared CCTV footage with local media in hopes of helping authorities track down the suspect. The incident occurred at a hotel in Pattaya city in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.

According to the tourist, the incident began in the early hours of March 13 when he met a person identifying as LGBTQ along the Walking Street Pattaya entertainment area in South Pattaya. The two reportedly agreed that the individual would provide a private massage at his hotel room for 1,000 baht.

Mr. Ichiki said the situation quickly escalated after he went to take a shower. When he returned, he claimed his wallet containing around 2,000 baht in cash had gone missing, leading to a heated argument inside the room.

During the dispute, the suspect allegedly became aggressive, smashing a glass panel in the room and damaging some property. Mr. Ichiki said he tried to force the person to leave the room, but the individual attempted to return again, resulting in a physical struggle.

Amid the chaos, Mr. Ichiki fled the room for safety. In the confusion, he said around 9,000 baht in cash fell to the floor, which the suspect allegedly grabbed before fleeing the scene.







The tourist also reported that his mobile phone was damaged during the incident. Based on the broken glass in the room, he believes the suspect may have suffered cuts to the leg while smashing the glass.

Mr. Ichiki said he has already filed a complaint with investigators and is urging police to track down the suspect as soon as possible, adding that he feels unsafe after the incident.

Local observers say the case should serve as a reminder to visitors about the risks of bringing strangers back to hotel rooms, particularly when arrangements are made informally on the street.

While Pattaya remains one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, police and tourism officials have repeatedly advised travelers to exercise caution, avoid private arrangements with strangers, and use licensed businesses when seeking services such as massage.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas to identify the suspect.



































