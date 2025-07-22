Japanese tourist reports pickpocket attempt by transgender on Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of July 21, at around 4:46 a.m., Pattaya Tourist Police responded to a distress call from a Japanese tourist who reported an attempted theft by a transgender woman on Walking Street in South Pattaya.

The tourist, a man in his 30s who chose to remain unnamed, told police that while enjoying the nightlife and vibrant atmosphere of Walking Street, he was approached by a group of transgender women offering their services. After he declined, one of the women did not back off. Instead, she moved closer, hugging and touching him in a manner that appeared flirtatious. Then, attempting to remove his gold necklace, she tried to stealthily unfasten the chain around his neck.







Aware of the attempt, the tourist quickly pushed her away and sought help from nearby police officers. The suspects fled into the crowd, and fortunately, no property was stolen.

The tourist chose not to file a formal complaint but wished to alert others about the incident and urged authorities to review CCTV footage in the area to monitor and prevent similar crimes.

Local online comments reveal mounting concern about the rising number of incidents involving criminal behavior among some transgender individuals in Pattaya. Many express frustration and urge authorities to take stronger action against those exploiting the city’s nightlife to commit theft and other offenses. One commenter noted the growing presence of such individuals and called for decisive measures before Pattaya’s reputation suffers further.

Others highlighted that while many transgender people work honestly and contribute positively to the community, a small minority engaging in crime has led to broader mistrust, causing some nightclubs to ban transgender patrons altogether. The perception of deteriorating safety is fueling fears among tourists, with some urging more serious police efforts to restore confidence.

Repeated reports of theft, assaults, and scams involving both Thai and Lao transgender individuals have raised alarm, with locals questioning why arrests remain rare despite frequent news of such incidents. The growing number of transgender performers and workers on Pattaya’s beaches and nightlife areas has also been noted as part of the complex social dynamic affecting the city’s image and visitor trust.

Authorities have been urged to step up vigilance to ensure the safety of all visitors and maintain Pattaya’s reputation as a welcoming tourist destination.



































