Drunk driving, phones, dizziness fuel rising crashes on Pattaya roads

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s busy roads remain a hotspot for traffic accidents, often caused by a dangerous mix of factors such as drunk driving, dizziness, and distractions from smartphones. These risks not only endanger drivers themselves but also threaten the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

A recent serious accident illustrates these hazards vividly. On Sunday night, a 24-year-old woman riding a motorcycle crashed into the rear of a van stopped at a red light near the Sukhumvit–Siam Country Club intersection in downtown Pattaya, right above the underpass. The collision resulted in severe injuries to the rider — including a fractured skull and broken legs. Emergency responders rushed her to the hospital for urgent treatment.







The van driver told police he was stopped at the red light when suddenly he was hit from behind. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the crash.

This incident underscores the importance of vigilance on Pattaya’s roads. Drivers and riders must avoid distractions like using phones while operating vehicles, refrain from driving under the influence, and remain alert to avoid dizziness or fatigue. With rapid urban growth and increased traffic, raising awareness and enforcing road safety measures remain critical to preventing further tragedies.



































