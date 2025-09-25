Is Pattaya still worth the pound? Rising costs, high exchange rates, and a fractured debate

PATTAYA, Thailand – For decades, Pattaya has thrived as Thailand’s ultimate playground — a mix of nightlife, beaches, and bargain living that drew millions of Western retirees and holidaymakers. But the conversation among visitors and long-term residents today is no longer about the smiles or the sunsets. It’s about money — and whether Pattaya is still worth the pound.

Some foreign residents argue bluntly that it isn’t. “Not safe. Not worth it,” said one retiree who has lived in Pattaya for two years and is now considering leaving. Others pushed back, noting that the city is “probably the safest place in the world” and that every incident is covered so closely by local press that it skews outsiders’ perceptions.



Still, the divide grows sharper when it comes to cost of living. “I think Pattaya is cheap as chips,” said a pensioner comparing the Thai resort city to Ibiza or London. “A beer in Spain costs five pounds. Here, I can still find 39-baht beers all day.” Another regular visitor pointed out that flights and hotels are the real culprits: “Biggest barrier for Western tourists is very high airfares coupled with high hotel rates… no decent flight under £1,000.”

Others insist Pattaya has priced itself out of reach. “Pattaya screwed itself up with price gouging and a high baht,” one long-term visitor wrote, echoing widespread complaints about a strong currency eating into retirees’ incomes. “The tourism ministry has no clue what they are doing. Refusing to acknowledge it’s the high baht making Thailand the least value-for-money destination is insane.”







Even nightlife — once the cheapest in the region — is under pressure. Some bar owners have imposed new rules, including requiring multiple lady drinks before allowing bar fines. “WTF!” one poster exclaimed. Another observed bluntly: “Walking Street is gone. Walking India Street now. No foreigners want to come.”

Not everyone agrees Pattaya is finished. Defenders highlight that food, transport, and basic hotels remain cheap by global standards, especially compared to places like Singapore, Hong Kong, or even Cambodia. “I’ve lived here 24 years,” said one expat. “Prices in baht haven’t changed much at all except on the sex side of things. Compared to the UK or Sweden, Pattaya is still dirt cheap.”

But the underlying frustration remains: the exchange rate has tilted the equation. One retiree summed it up bitterly: “It’s not the women or their smiles anymore — it’s the exchange rate that decides whether I stay or go.”

Whether Pattaya is still “worth the baht” depends largely on where you’re coming from and what you’re after. For some, it’s still a land of cheap beers and endless nightlife. For others, it’s a worn-out city, overrun with tourists, too many baht buses, and a government blind to the economic realities. One thing is certain: the debate about Pattaya’s value isn’t going away anytime soon.



































