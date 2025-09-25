Pattaya restaurants and bars adjust strategies to win back tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Facing mounting pressure from rising costs and shifting tourist behavior, Pattaya’s restaurant and bar businesses are stepping up efforts to lure customers back ahead of the upcoming high season.

Beyond adjusting pricing strategies, many operators are now hiring additional staff — particularly female employees — to serve as companions and create a more relaxed atmosphere for guests. Industry observers say this reflects the sector’s determination to stay afloat by adapting services to tourists seeking not only food and drink, but also leisure and social connection.



Local business leaders hope these efforts will revive Pattaya’s nightlife and dining scene once the high season begins. However, economic experts caution that short-term measures alone may not be enough. They argue that the city’s hospitality industry must diversify its services and modernize offerings to keep pace with evolving tourist expectations.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has rolled out short-term promotional campaigns for 2025, targeting high-spending travelers from six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. By partnering with airlines and influencers, TAT aims to boost immediate spending through “big events” and tailored marketing, while gradually enhancing Thailand’s image as a sustainable long-term destination.









































