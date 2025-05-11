Is it acceptable to hit Indian tourists with sticks for walking on Pattaya roads? Heated debate erupts after viral clip

PATTAYA, Thailand – A wave of controversy has erupted online after a video clip surfaced showing two Thai men riding a motorcycle and striking Indian tourists with a stick, allegedly because they were walking in the road instead of on the sidewalk. The footage has ignited fierce debate among Pattaya locals and Thai netizens, with opinions sharply divided over whether the act was justified or unacceptably violent.

The 42-second clip was first posted in a Facebook group popular with Pattaya motorbike drivers. The user who uploaded it captioned the post: “There are sidewalks, but they won’t use them. Always walking in the road and chatting in groups like this — they deserve it 55555555.” In the clip, two Thai men can be seen riding a motorcycle without a license plate. The passenger on the back seat is holding what appears to be a cane or a stick, and as they pass a group of Indian tourists walking beside the road, he suddenly reaches out and strikes one of them on the back.







The video rapidly spread across social media, attracting a flood of comments. A large portion of users appeared to support the men on the motorbike, arguing that tourists should respect Thai laws and norms. Many even jokingly referred to the man with the stick as a “village representative” doing what others wished they could do.

On the evening of May 9, reporters visited the area where the incident took place, near Soi 18 on Pattaya Second Road — a route leading toward Phra Tamnak Hill. There, they met Kamsorn, a hotel security guard. After watching the clip, Kamsorn expressed disapproval of the act, stating that violence is never the answer and that issues like this should be solved through polite conversation and mutual understanding. He explained that many Indian tourists tend to walk on the road, particularly at night when foot traffic increases and sidewalks may be congested.



A local motorcycle delivery driver interviewed nearby took a very different stance. He voiced support for the action in the video, claiming that Thai law prohibits pedestrians from walking on roads when sidewalks are available. “When you come to Thailand, you must follow Thai rules,” he insisted.

Laxman Singh, President of the Indian Association Pattaya, later addressed the issue and acknowledged that Indian tourists often have a cultural tendency to walk on roads, as it is common in India for drivers to use their horns to alert pedestrians. He added that many tourists feel unsafe using sidewalks in Pattaya, particularly in the South Pattaya area, due to poor lighting, narrow pathways, and unfamiliar surroundings.

While recognizing that locals may feel frustrated, he urged everyone not to resort to violence. “Indian tourists are guests in Thailand. As locals, we are the hosts. If something like this happens, let’s kindly explain and ask them to use the sidewalk. There’s no need to hurt anyone,” he said.



Despite calls for understanding, the online reaction continued to intensify, with many Thai social media users doubling down on their frustration. Numerous comments expressed dissatisfaction with Indian tourists frequently ignoring traffic rules, blocking lanes, and refusing to move even when honked at. Some users criticized tour guides or others responsible for failing to educate the tourists, while others resorted to sarcastic remarks and xenophobic undertones. The overall sentiment highlighted a growing cultural divide and increasing impatience with what some perceived as disrespectful behavior by certain foreign visitors.





The video has sparked calls for both improved tourist education and greater enforcement of pedestrian rules. However, it has also raised concerns about escalating hostility toward tourists, particularly in one of Thailand’s most tourism-dependent cities. Authorities have yet to make a formal statement regarding the incident, and it remains unclear whether any legal action will be taken against the individuals involved in the video.

As the debate continues, it has highlighted long-standing tensions between local residents and certain tourist behaviors, as well as the need for clearer communication, mutual respect, and responsible conduct from all parties in one of the world’s most visited beach destinations.

































