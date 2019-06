Police arrested an Iranian national for allegedly passing 500 euros in counterfeit currency.

Ali Isamaili Hosseinabadi, 39, was taken into custody and charged with knowingly passing funny money and trying to exchange it for 17,540 baht.

After giving the Iranian the baht, the clerk at the Soi Diamond currency booth realized the 500 euro note was fake and called police. All the baht was recovered.

Hoszanabadi denied he knew the money was counterfeit.