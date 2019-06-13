Pattaya digs new railway road drainage canal

Pattaya engineers used a backhoe to dredge a new canal on the railway-parallel road to allow floodwaters to flow to waterways leading to the sea.

The road regularly is inundated from storm runoff flowing downhill from Nong Plalai and Nongprue. The new waterway stretching from Kratinglai through Ban Euarthron Naklua will drain into the Nokyang Canal.

Engineers also opened barriers erected last week to block the flow of water, which sent flooding away from the railway road and into neighboring villages.