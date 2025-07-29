Indian tourist’s girlfriend found safe after swimming beyond buoy line at Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A hectic search unfolded at the beach near Soi 13 in Pattaya after city officials, marine rescue teams, and lifeguards received a report from an Indian tourist about a missing 24-year-old Thai woman in the designated swimming area, July 28.

Authorities quickly mobilized and conducted an urgent search. The woman was later found safe and well; she explained that she had swum beyond the buoy markers of the swimming zone and reached the shore on the other side of the beach.







She is now under proper care and safe. Officials are urging tourists and locals alike to follow swimming area boundaries to ensure their own safety and that of others.

Online commentators expressed mixed reactions—some praised the tireless efforts of the rescue teams during the holiday period, while others teased about the swimmer’s carelessness and reminded everyone to be cautious when swimming in the sea.

In the end, the situation was resolved safely, but it serves as an important reminder for everyone to respect the rules and avoid taking unnecessary risks in public waters.



































