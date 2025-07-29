PATTAYA, Thailand — As hotels and tourism operators in Pattaya promote special “Thai Price” campaigns tied to domestic travel subsidies, foreign visitors are once again raising concerns — not about missing out on perks, but about something that’s been bothering them for years: dual pricing.

While Thai citizens benefit from government-backed co-pay promotions to boost internal tourism, foreigners are left watching from the sidelines. Some even ask whether it’s possible to book through Thai friends just to avoid inflated room rates. “Should I get a local to book my hotel for October?” one visitor asked on a Pattaya travel forum. “It’s frustrating to know the guest next door is paying less for the same room.”







The issue is far from new in Pattaya. From beachfront attractions to baht-buses and ticketed events, dual pricing — often with locals paying half or less than foreigners — has long been baked into the tourist economy. While some say it’s a small price to pay for paradise, others say it’s not about the baht, it’s about fairness. “It’s been going on for 30 years,” said one longtime foreign resident. “We’re used to it, but it doesn’t mean we like it.”

Reactions from locals and tourists alike are mixed. Some defend the pricing model as market freedom in action. “It’s a free country,” one Pattaya resident commented. “If you don’t like the price, you don’t have to go. Businesses can charge what they want.” Others offered sarcastic suggestions: “Want to deduct your Pattaya holiday on your taxes? Better get a job where perks include beachfront write-offs — just don’t claim more than five short times and two long times a year.”



Yet the growing frustration is hard to ignore. With Thailand’s baht still strong — despite political uncertainty and border tensions — many visitors feel doubly squeezed. “Why is the currency still so high while we’re paying more than locals for national parks, bars, and even boat rides?” one tourist asked. Analysts point out that Thailand imports most of its oil and energy in U.S. dollars, so weakening the baht would spike inflation — but that’s little comfort to foreign tourists staring at double standards on every price list.

Some also question the broader value of stimulus programs if they shut foreigners out entirely. “Shouldn’t Thailand want long-staying tourists to feel welcome too?” one visitor wondered. “All this dual pricing is just pushing people to go next door to Vietnam.”



Pattaya hoteliers, meanwhile, continue rolling out “Thai Price” deals aimed squarely at domestic travelers — often with discounts that don’t even appear on English booking sites. For some, it feels like a missed opportunity. For others, it’s a reminder that Pattaya’s charm comes with caveats.

In a city that markets itself as open to the world, many long-time guests say it’s not free meals or discounted rooms they want — just the same price as everyone else.



































