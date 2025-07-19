Indian tourists call police to settle with bar girl at Pattaya hotel, claiming ‘She didn’t match the profile’

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night dispute unfolded when three Indian tourists called police to remove a Thai bar girl from their hotel room, claiming she didn’t meet their expectations — citing specifically that “her chest was too small” and her figure wasn’t what they imagined. What followed was a bizarre standoff involving accusations, negotiation, and a surprising call for help.

Around 2:30 AM on July 18, Pattaya Police Station received a request for help from a group of three Indian tourists staying at a hotel on Soi Pattaya Beach 11. They claimed a Thai woman had entered their room and refused to leave.







Officers arrived to find a Thai woman, approximately 35–40 years old, visibly startled but unaware of having done anything wrong. She told police the group had agreed on a price of 3,000 baht per person and had already paid her a 1,000 baht deposit before heading to the hotel. However, upon arrival, the tourists began criticizing her appearance, saying her figure and chest size were not what they expected.

She said that since the deal was already made, she simply asked for the remaining payment and agreed to leave. Instead, the tourists allegedly tricked her by saying they would go downstairs to exchange money — but returned with police.



The three Indian men admitted to hiring the woman from a local bar for companionship, but claimed they changed their minds after she undressed, saying her appearance didn’t match what they had in mind. When she refused to leave without the rest of the agreed-upon payment, they contacted police to intervene.

Police initially encouraged both sides to negotiate a resolution, warning that legal action could follow if they failed to agree. In the end, the tourists received a partial refund, and both parties left the scene without pressing charges.



































