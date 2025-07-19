Pattaya leaders collaborate with Minister of Tourism on tourist safety issues and launch AI security systems

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya, led by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, together with local government executives and key officials, warmly welcomed Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and his delegation. The visit, held on July 18-19, aimed to monitor and strengthen safety measures for tourists while discussing future strategies to enhance Pattaya’s tourism industry and boost its economy. The high-level meeting took place at the Thappraya Room in Pattaya City Hall and included a wide range of representatives from relevant agencies in Chonburi province.







Strengthening Tourist Safety at the Core

The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing security measures to protect both residents and visitors, with special emphasis on the upcoming Pattaya Marathon 2025. Authorities from Pattaya City, the Provincial Police Region 2, Tourist Police, and Banglamung District assured full readiness to ensure the safety of participants and tourists alike.

Mayor Poramet highlighted the collaborative approach between city authorities, district officials, and police stations to oversee the event’s safety comprehensively. Additionally, he reported on continuous efforts to stimulate tourism economy through various activities in Pattaya.



Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos Thepjumnong, Commander of the Provincial Police Region 2, revealed plans to transform Pattaya into a “SUPER Safe City Sandbox” by implementing the innovative Pattaya Model. This model includes the deployment of AI-powered cameras across five critical locations—beaches, Walking Street, ferry piers, and others. The system utilizes facial recognition technology linked with real-time Big Data to identify wanted persons, persons under surveillance, and individuals of interest entering the area.

Mobile AI cameras will also be deployed flexibly at events to monitor crowds and potential threats. This integrated security system aims to provide swift crime analysis, early detection, and rapid apprehension of offenders.

Innovation and Integration for Tourist Protection

Tourist Police Commander Lt. Gen. Saksira Phueak-um elaborated on the integrated use of technology, including AI cameras connected to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and mobile operation vehicles under the “Strong Tourism Community” project. These vehicles feature front and rear cameras capable of identifying individuals with warrants.

A vital tool for tourists’ safety is the TPB-APP (Thailand Tourist Police application). Tourists can send SOS alerts that instantly appear on the mobile police units’ screens, enabling precise location tracking for immediate assistance. Additionally, the 1155 Tourist Police hotline supports eight languages—English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, French, German, and Hindi—to serve international visitors comprehensively.





Regulating Local Services to Build Confidence

Patcharapat Srithanyanont, Banglamung District Chief, discussed the joint effort with Pattaya City and Banglamung police to regulate motorcycle taxi services. Updated driver lists, distinctive uniform shirts with driver information printed on the back, and QR codes linking to driver profiles are being introduced. These measures aim to boost public and tourist confidence in the safety and reliability of local transportation.





Minister’s Vision and Commitment

Minister Sorawong Thienthong expressed strong support for Pattaya’s tourism sector and encouraged continued dedication from officials and businesses. He acknowledged Pattaya as a major contributor to Thailand’s economy and revenue. Listening to the collective concerns and suggestions, the Minister emphasized that ensuring the safety of tourists—whether staying, traveling, or visiting—is paramount.

He affirmed that the government, led by the Prime Minister, has tasked key tourism cities—including Pattaya, Phuket, and Bangkok—to address problems firsthand. The visit to Pattaya is the first step in this initiative.

The Minister also reassured tourists from both Thailand and abroad that Thailand remains a highly safe destination. While acknowledging that crime exists in every country, he pledged swift action to tackle challenges and improve the overall tourist experience.

He concluded that the government will thoroughly review and act on the issues and obstacles presented, driving continuous tourism development and reinforcing Pattaya’s image as a safe and vibrant city.







This united effort between Pattaya’s municipal government, provincial authorities, law enforcement agencies, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports marks a crucial step towards solving longstanding safety and tourism challenges. Through innovative technology, strengthened regulations, and proactive collaboration, Pattaya is setting a new standard for secure and enjoyable tourism, aiming to restore confidence and promote sustainable economic growth in the region.









































