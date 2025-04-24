Indian tourist injured by homeless man with knife in Pattaya; authorities urged to address growing safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 34-year-old Indian tourist, identified as Mr. Shrutikkumar Rajnikant Patel, was attacked by a homeless man wielding a knife in the Yensabai area of Pattaya. The incident occurred in front of a local car repair shop, where the tourist was waiting for his vehicle to be serviced. The assailant, described as a homeless individual, approached the tourist and without warning, began to slash him with a 30-centimeter knife.

The tourist sustained injuries to his right palm and other parts of his body, which bore distinct knife wounds. Emergency responders arrived at the scene promptly and administered first aid before transporting him to a local hospital for further treatment. The attacker fled the scene before authorities arrived.

A nearby security camera captured the entire incident, showing the attacker assaulting the tourist and walking away calmly after the attack. The police were alerted immediately after the incident, but the suspect remains at large.







































