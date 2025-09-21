Indian man dies in apparent suicide attempt at Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic incident occurred on the evening of September 19 at a hotel in South Pattaya when an Indian man fell from the fifth floor and died after an apparent suicide attempt.

Police and rescue volunteers were dispatched to the scene on Thappraya Road, where they found the man’s body on the roof of a restaurant below, with fatal head injuries. Authorities reported no signs of struggle or property damage inside the hotel room.

Investigations revealed that the man had checked in earlier that afternoon and had initially attempted to take his own life by hanging himself with a towel on a clothes rack, which gave way. It is believed he then jumped from his balcony, resulting in his death.







Witnesses in the restaurant reported hearing a commotion upstairs, followed shortly by the sound of an object hitting the roof and blood dripping down, shocking diners at the hotel.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements to confirm the circumstances surrounding his death. The body has been sent to the Police Forensic Institute for autopsy, and police continue to investigate the incident.



































