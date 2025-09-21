Drunk driver crashes red MG into parked car in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 33-year-old woman sustained head injuries after her red MG sedan lost control and struck a parked car in South Pattaya early Saturday morning.

Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon arrived at the scene on Thapya Road near Soi Pratumnak 3 around 4:00 a.m. They found the driver, Rinrada Hinsui, bleeding from a head wound and heavily intoxicated. She was given first aid on-site before being transported to a local hospital.







The collision also damaged a gray Honda Jazz parked nearby. Rinrada admitted to police that she had been drinking and was the driver but was unsure how the crash occurred. A male companion present claimed he only wanted to take responsibility on her behalf.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and will measure Rinrada’s blood alcohol level as part of the legal investigation.





































